Jones went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a pair of walks in Saturday's 13-1 win over the Royals.

Jones' first major-league homer was a no-doubter, a 109.2 mph rocket with an estimated distance of 457 feet to right-center field off Royals reliever Jackson Kowar. Considering Jones has only three homers among 10 extra-base hits in 23 games with Triple-A Columbus this year, the display of power Saturday was a little stunning. The 24-year-old is 4-for-7 with a home, four RBI, a double and two walks through his first two games for the Guardians, and he's played time in right field after coming up through the minors as a third baseman. If the bat stays hot, manager Terry Francona may need to try Jones at multiple positions in an effort to keep him in the lineup, though the rookie's defense is not his best tool.