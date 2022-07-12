Jones went 2-for-3 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 8-4 win over the White Sox.

Jones knocked a two-run single during Cleveland's five-run first inning. He then drilled a two-run double in the fifth. Jones has produced three multi-hit games through four career MLB appearances, giving him a terrific .538/.625/.923 slash line. Jones has three extra-base hits and eight RBI through 16 career plate appearances.