Guardians' Nolan Jones: Getting day off vs. lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
With southpaw Matthew Liberatore on the bump for the Cardinals, Jones will join fellow left-handed hitters Bo Naylor, Kyle Manzardo and Daniel Schneemann on the bench as the Guardians stock their lineup with eight right-handed batters or switch hitters. Johnathan Rodriguez will replace Jones as the Guardians' starting right fielder and will bat eighth.