Jones is out of the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the White Sox.

Following his call-up from Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Jones proceeded to start in right field in each of the Guardians' last five games, including the team's 4-1 win in Game 1 of the twin bill. Ernie Clement will enter the starting nine in his stead in Game 2, but Jones should be secure in an everyday role for the time being. Even after an 0-for-3 showing in the early game, Jones is still getting on base at a .526 clip through his first five big-league contests.