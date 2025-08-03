default-cbs-image
Jones is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

With Steven Kwan staying put ahead of Thursday's trade deadline and outfielder/first base prospect C.J. Kayfus getting promoted from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Jones looks set to operate mostly as a bench player for Cleveland moving forward. The left-handed-hitting Jones will be on the bench for a third straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher (Jose Urena) on Sunday while Kayfus receives the start in right field.

