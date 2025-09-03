Jones is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Jones will head to the bench after he had started in each of the last six games while going 6-for-22 with a pair of solo home runs, a double, a stolen base and three additional runs. Though Jones appears to have played his way into a regular spot in the lineup against right-handed pitching, he could see his playing time dwindle if his bat has cooled down by the time Lane Thomas () is ready to return from the injured list.