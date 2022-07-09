Jones went 2-for-3 with an RBI double in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Royals.
Jones laced an RBI double off of Brady Singer in his first career MLB at-bat Friday. He finished the day with a pair of hits before Oscar Mercado pinch-ran for him in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old posted an impressive .917 OPS through 23 games with Triple-A Columbus prior to his call-up.
