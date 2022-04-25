Jones (ankle) has progressed to throwing from 150 feet, hitting in the batting cage and shagging fly balls in the outfield at extended spring training in Arizona, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Jones' start to the 2022 season has been delayed by his continued rehab from left ankle surgery as well as a lower-back issue, but he's said to be free of symptoms of both injuries. Since he's not yet taking part in live batting practice or full fielding drills, he's likely still multiple weeks away from making his 2022 debut for Triple-A Columbus. Once healthy, Jones is expected to see reps at third base and right field at Columbus, where he slashed .238/.356/.431 over 407 plate appearances a season ago.