The Guardians have selected Schubart with the 101st overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Schubart is a power-over-hit prospect who is close to a bat-only prospect. A lefty-hitting, righty-throwing 6-foot-5 slugger from Oklahoma State, Schubart slashed .300/.436/.630 with 19 home runs, a 24.4 percent strikeout rate and 19.2 percent walk rate in 55 games this spring. He hit over .300 with 17 or more homers all three years for the Cowboys while making marginal improvements to his strikeout rate. Schubart's swings and misses too much in the zone, although he makes pretty good swing decisions relative to most sluggers with strikeout issues. He'll likely be limited to first base and designated hitter if he reaches the majors in a few years.