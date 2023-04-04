Gonzalez is batting cleanup for the Guardians on Tuesday night against the Athletics.
Gonzalez hit fifth and sixth when he was in Cleveland's lineup over the weekend, and now he'll jump to the fourth spot in the order Tuesday with the A's starting left-hander JP Sears. Will Brennan is sitting.
More News
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Not in lineup against Oakland•
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Starting in right field Friday•
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Slow start in spring games•
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Produces three hits in win•
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Cranks two homers•
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Goes deep again•