Gonzalez's contract was selected by the Guardians on Thursday.
Gonzalez was promoted to Triple-A Columbus last year and began the 2022 season with the Triple-A club. Over 41 games this year, the 24-year-old has slashed .282/.308/.506 with nine home runs, 33 RBI and 21 runs. Gonzalez will make his major-league debut Thursday while starting in right field and batting sixth against the Tigers. He'll provide outfield assistance for the Guardians since Franmil Reyes (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list and Yu Chang was designated for assignment Thursday.