Gonzalez will start in right field and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Gonzalez appears to be one of the beneficiaries of Josh Naylor's (oblique) recent move to the 10-day injured list, as the 25-year-old will garner his fifth consecutive start, with two coming at designated hitter and three coming in right field. Since being called up from Triple-A Columbus on July 27, Gonzalez has gone 8-for-20 with a triple, three walks and three runs.