Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Gonzalez tied the game at 2-2 with his sixth-inning blast off Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. The rookie outfielder has hit well since his major-league debut May 26, but this was his first homer in 22 games. Gonzalez has added a .337/.370/.477 slash line with eight RBI, nine runs scored and nine doubles. He's yet to attempt a stolen base, but speed isn't a huge part of his game. He's now gone 4-for-26 (.154) with 11 strikeouts in his last seven games, but the slump has yet to cost him the everyday role in right field.