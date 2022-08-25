Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

Gonzalez hit the second of back-to-back home runs off lefty starter Blake Snell with nobody out in the fourth to put the Guardians up 3-0. The outfielder has been red hot with a .333 average and .704 slugging percentage in 27 at-bats over his last seven games. In addition, the 24-year-old is more productive against righties with an .833 OPS in 136 at-bats compared to a .766 OPS in 61 at-bats facing lefties.