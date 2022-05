Gonzalez will start in right field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Tigers.

He'll be rewarded with a third consecutive start since being called up from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday after going 4-for-8 with a pair of doubles in his first two MLB games. So long as he continues to hold his own at the plate, Gonzalez should have a clear path to a near-everyday role in the Cleveland outfield until Franmil Reyes (hamstring) returns from the 10-day injured list.