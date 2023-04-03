Gonzalez is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.
Gonzalez will be on the bench against right-hander James Kaprielian with Will Brennan getting the start in right and hitting seventh. This appears to be a platoon situation between the two outfielders to begin the year, and that obviously limits Gonzalez value considerably even if he performs well against southpaws.
