Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.
Gonzalez hit .296/.327/.461 with 11 homers in .382 trips to the plate last season, making him a somewhat interesting sleeper over the winter. His follow-up act has been a big disappointment thus far, as he'll lose his roster spot after hitting .192/.213/.288 in 25 games. Tyler Freeman was recalled to take his place on the bench.
