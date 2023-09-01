Gonzalez is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Rays.
Gonzalez has now been out of the lineup three times in the Guardians' last four games, as the regular role he held for the last few weeks appears to be dissipating. He managed just a .595 OPS in August.
