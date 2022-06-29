Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with two doubles in a 6-0 loss to the Twins in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Gonzalez was the only Guardian to post multiple hits in the nightcap, and one of three batters to collect more than one hit across the twin bill. The rookie outfielder snapped an 0-for-10 skid at the place with this performance, as he's cooled off a bit late in June. He's still hitting a solid .294/.325/.445 with two home runs, 14 RBI, 12 runs scored and 12 doubles through 31 games. Barring a significant slump, Gonzalez should continue to serve as the near-everyday right fielder.