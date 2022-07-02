Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right intercostal strain Saturday, retroactive to June 30.

Gonzalez missed the last two games for an unspecified reason, but he's apparently dealing with an abdominal issue that will keep him out for at least a week and a half. Ernie Clement and Richie Palacios should see increased playing time in the outfield, while Gabriel Arias was recalled from Triple-A Columbus.