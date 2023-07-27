The Guardians will recall Gonzalez from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After the departure of Amed Rosario to the Dodgers in a trade Wednesday, Gonzalez will be called upon to provide depth to the Guardians' bench. The 25-year-old outfielder is slashing .288/.325/.494 through 277 plate appearances in the minors this season and holds a career .741 OPS.