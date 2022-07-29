Gonzalez (intercostal) began a rehab assignment at Double-A Akron on Tuesday and has gone 1-for-5 with a walk and two runs scored.

Gonzalez has been on the injured list since July 2 with a right intercostal strain and will likely remain on his rehab assignment at least through the weekend while he works to regain his timing at the plate. Prior to getting hurt, Gonzalez had handled an everyday role in right field for the Guardians, but his intercostal injury may have caused him to fall behind fellow rookie Nolan Jones on the depth chart. Since getting his first call-up to the majors earlier this month, Jones has produced an .883 OPS over 17 games.