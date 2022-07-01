Gonzalez (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.
Gonzalez was scratched from Thursday's lineup and remains out for the series opener against New York, though it's still not clear what's ailing him. Richie Palacios will remain in the lineup in left field against right-hander Gerritt Cole.
