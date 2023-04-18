Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 4-3 loss to the Tigers in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

He took Matthew Boyd deep in the fourth inning of the matinee, giving the Guardians a 3-1 lead, but it was the last offense the team would produce all day -- including the nightcap, which they lost 1-0. It was Gonzalez's first long ball and first RBI of the season, and after going 1-for-3 in the second game, he's batting .156 (7-for-45) through 15 contests. The 25-year-old will need to start picking up the pace if he wants to climb out of the short side of a platoon in right field with Will Brennan.