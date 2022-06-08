Gonzalez went 3-for-8 with a pair of doubles and three RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Rangers.

Gonzalez started both contests, and he was able to continue making a strong impact. He's only been held without a hit in one of his 11 games this season, and he's posted six multi-hit efforts. The outfielder has a solid .364/.378/.477 slash line with five RBI, three runs scored and five doubles in 45 plate appearances, but he's yet to hit a home run or steal a base. He's also drawn just one walk, with his batting line propped up by an unsustainable .410 BABIP. As long as he keeps hitting well, Gonzalez should see a starting role in right field against most right-handed pitchers as well as a fair share of lefties.