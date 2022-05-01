Mercado is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Mercado will sit for the fourth time in seven games and looks to have moved into a part-time role following Owen Miller's recent return from a stint on the COVID-19 injured list as well as Steven Kwan's return from a five-game absence due to a hamstring Injury. Though he made an early fantasy splash by supplying three home runs, a triple, a double and nine RBI through the Guardians' first six games, Mercado has produced only three extra-base hits -- all doubles -- and two RBI since that time.