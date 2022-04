Mercado went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in the victory over the Reds on Wednesday.

The outfielder doubled off Nick Lodolo in the top of the third inning and later Buck Farmer deep in the fifth for a solo shot. Mercado now has three home runs and nine RBI through 25 at-bats in 2022 after he produced six long balls and 19 RBI over 214 at-bats last season.