The Guardians designated Mercado for assignment Monday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
For the second time in less than a month, Cleveland will move Mercado off its 40-man roster. The transaction clears a spot for Alex Call, who will replace Mercado as a right-handed-hitting option in the outfield. During his latest stint with Cleveland, Mercado appeared in five games and went 2-for-6 with a pair of walks.
