Mercado has started in just four games since May 19.

Mercado's lack of playing time can be attributed to the success of Oscar Gonzalez in right field. All four of Mercado's starts in the last two weeks have come against left-handed pitchers, but he's just 2-for-15 in his last eight contests, which includes four entrances off the bench. At this point, he's a short-side platoon option. He's slashing a meager .198/.228/.385 with four home runs, 15 RBI, 12 runs scored and a stolen base in 101 plate appearances.