Mercado will start in right field and bat eighth in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the White Sox, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Though Josh Naylor returned from the 10-day injured list Friday to further crowd the Guardians' outfield ranks, Mercado thus far hasn't been too affected from a playing-time standpoint. Mercado has now started at either corner-outfield spot in three of the Guardians' four games since Naylor's return. At the very least, Mercado seems well positioned to hold down a short-side platoon role, and he could continue to see time against right-handed pitching if he maintains his power production. Mercado is getting on base at a weak .188 clip this season, but five of his six hits on the campaign have gone for extra bases.