The Guardians claimed Mercado off waivers from the Phillies on Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Cleveland booted Mercado from its 40-man roster June 21, with Philadelphia electing to put in a waiver claim for the 27-year-old. His stint with the Phillies lasted less than week, however, as he was designated for assignment once again Friday. The Guardians had a need for an extra outfielder with Oscar Gonzalez (intercostal) landing on the IL on Saturday, so Mercado will rejoin the organization to help restore some depth. He'll be formally added to the 26-man active roster ahead of Monday's series opener in Detroit.