Mercado cleared waivers Thursday and will report to Triple-A Columbus, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Mercado was designated for assignment by the Guardians on Monday, but this time around he went unclaimed and will report to Columbus. The 27-year-old has struggled to a .207 batting average with four homers, 16 RBI, 17 runs and two stolen bases over 121 at-bats in 55 games with the Guardians and Phillies this season.
