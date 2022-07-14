Mercado cleared waivers Thursday and will report to Triple-A Columbus, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
For the second time this season, Cleveland designated Mercado for assignment Monday, but he went unclaimed off waivers this time around and will stick around in the organization. The 27-year-old has struggled to a .207 batting average with four homers, 16 RBI, 17 runs and two stolen bases over 121 at-bats in 55 games between the Guardians and Phillies this season.
More News
-
Guardians' Oscar Mercado: Loses 40-man spot•
-
Guardians' Oscar Mercado: Returns to Cleveland•
-
Phillies' Oscar Mercado: Designated for assignment•
-
Phillies' Oscar Mercado: Claimed by Philies•
-
Guardians' Oscar Mercado: Pushed off 40-man roster•
-
Guardians' Oscar Mercado: Solid in Tuesday's twin bill•