Mercado went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a 3-2 win over the Twins on Saturday.

Mercado's lone hit of the contest was a single in the seventh inning, and he followed the base knock by swiping second base. The theft was his first of the campaign after he failed on his first two attempts. Mercado swiped 15 bags in his rookie 2019 season and notched as many as 50 thefts in the minors, but he'll need to reach base more often to make use of his speed. Through Saturday, he has a meager .235 on-base percentage.