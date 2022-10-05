Miller went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Royals.
Miller capped off the Guardians' five-run fifth inning with his homer, which was his sixth of the season. It also ended up being just enough for Cleveland to earn the win. Since the start of September, Miller has gone 16-for-63 (.254) with three extra-base hits, seven RBI and six runs scored. That's just a tick better than his .243/.301/.351 slash line for the year. The infielder has added 51 RBI, 53 runs scored, 26 doubles, a triple and two stolen bases while serving as a short-side platoon option at designated hitter, first base and second base.