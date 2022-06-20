Miller went 2-for-5 with a double and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Miller's first steal of the season came in the seventh inning. The infielder isn't a big threat to run, as he never had more than five stolen bases in a minor-league season and only nabbed two bases in the majors in 2021. He's started to get back on track lately, going 9-for-31 (.290) with five doubles, four RBI and three runs scored in his last eight contests. Overall, the 25-year-old has a .262/.316/.416 slash line with four home runs, 31 RBI, 33 runs scored and 19 doubles in 228 plate appearances. Miller continues to pick up most of his playing time at first base, second base and designated hitter as manager Terry Francona finds a place for him in the lineup more often than not.