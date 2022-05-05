Miller isn't starting Thursday against Toronto.
Miller has crossed the plate in five consecutive games, and he's gone 3-for-17 with a double, seven runs, an RBI and five walks during that time. Josh Naylor will shift to first base while Richie Palacios enters the lineup in left field.
More News
-
Guardians' Owen Miller: Takes hold of cleanup spot•
-
Guardians' Owen Miller: Activated, starting Sunday•
-
Guardians' Owen Miller: Goes on injured list•
-
Guardians' Owen Miller: Sitting front end of twin bill•
-
Guardians' Owen Miller: On base four times•
-
Guardians' Owen Miller: Crushes two homers in win•