Miller is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the White Sox, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Miller will take a seat after seven straight starts, with his hot start to the campaign allowing him to usurp Bobby Bradley as the Guardians' preferred option at first base. Josh Naylor has since returned from the injured list and could be a factor at first base on days he doesn't play the corner outfield, but Miller's ability to play second base and designated hitter should afford him multiple avenues to holding down a full-time role so long as he's productive at the plate.