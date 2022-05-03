Miller will start at first base and bat cleanup in Tuesday's game against the Padres.

Since being reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list April 24, Miller has started in each of the Guardians' subsequent eight games while going 6-for-25 with two doubles and four walks. Though he's beginning to cool off a bit after a hot first two weeks of the season, Miller still owns a 1.104 OPS on the campaign. He'll be occupying the cleanup spot Tuesday for the fifth time in six games and looks poised to remain in the heart of the order while slugger Franmil Reyes remains in a deep slump at the dish.