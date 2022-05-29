site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Owen Miller: Takes seat Sunday
Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Andre Knott of Bally Sports Ohio reports.
Miller started the past 17 games and will head to the bench while mired in a 3-for-21 slump. Andres Gimenez will shift to second base while Amed Rosario starts at shortstop.
