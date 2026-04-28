Guardians' Parker Messick: Continues to deal Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Messick took a no-decision Monday against the Rays, allowing one run on three hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out nine.
Messick continues to provide the Guardians with plenty of length, working at least five innings in his sixth straight start to begin the year. Additionally, the nine punchouts matched a season high, and the southpaw has given up more than two runs on just one occasion to this point. Messick carries a 1.73 ERA, the second-best mark in the American League behind only Jose Soriano among qualifiers, 0.88 WHIP and 38:10 K:BB across 36.1 frames ahead of a scheduled matchup with the Athletics this weekend.
More News
-
Guardians' Parker Messick: Late stumble in no-decision•
-
Guardians' Parker Messick: Comes close to no-hitter•
-
Guardians' Parker Messick: Silences Atlanta for second win•
-
Guardians' Parker Messick: Six Ks in five strong innings•
-
Guardians' Parker Messick: Scheduled for second game Sunday•
-
Guardians' Parker Messick: Hands Dodgers first loss•