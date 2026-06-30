Guardians' Parker Messick: Falters late in fifth loss

Messick (7-5) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on eight hits and no walks over 6.2 innings against the Rangers. He struck out five.

Messick got through six innings with two runs allowed but lost steam in the seventh frame, surrendering another two runs and ultimately taking the loss. The 25-year-old followed a dazzling first 12 starts of the season with a somewhat disappointing June, going 1-4 with a 4.26 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB across 31.2 innings (five starts). Messick will take a 2.85 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 106:29 K:BB across 101 innings (17 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the White Sox.