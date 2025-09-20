Messick didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Twins, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk in 5.1 innings. He struck out nine.

Messick appeared to be on his way to notching the win, but the Twins were able to scratch across a pair of runs in the sixth inning to tie the game. It was still a very promising showing by the rookie southpaw, who racked up a season high nine strikeouts and produced an impressive 18 whiffs. Messick has shown plenty of potential overall since being called up by Cleveland, turning in a 2.08 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB over 34.2 innings. His last outing of the regular season is set to come against the division-rival Tigers.