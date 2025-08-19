The Guardians are expected to call up Messick from Triple-A Columbus to start or pitch in bulk relief Wednesday in Arizona, SI.com reports.

One of Cleveland's top pitching prospects, Messick will be making his MLB debut Wednesday as he steps into the rotation spot that previously belonged to Joey Cantillo, who was optioned to Triple-A over the weekend. Messick had been a standout performer at Columbus this season, generating a 3.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 119:42 K:BB in 98.2 innings over 20 starts. The 24-year-old southpaw could earn multiple turns through the Cleveland rotation if he fares well in his MLB debut, though he'll be at risk of losing his spot once rehabbing lefty John Means (elbow) is cleared to return from the 60-day injured list.