Guardians' Parker Messick: Just shy of quality start Tuesday

Messick didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Twins, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The southpaw was lifted after 88 pitches (59 strikes) with one on in the sixth inning and the game tied 2-2, missing out on both his eighth quality start of the season and his ninth win when Cleveland scored twice in the bottom of the frame. Messick has given up just one earned run in three straight outings, and on the campaign he sports a 2.68 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 116:36 K:BB through 117.2 innings in his first full season as part of the big-league rotation. He lines up to make his next start on the road this weekend in Tampa Bay.