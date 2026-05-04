Messick (3-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on six hits and no walks over five innings against the Athletics. He struck out six.

Messick was done in by the long ball, as the 25-year-old served up three homers in his first loss of 2026. Home runs hadn't been an issue for the southpaw through his first six starts, as he had allowed just one homer prior to Sunday's outing. While the start in Sacramento wasn't his best, the second-year hurler's overall numbers remain strong, as he owns a 2.40 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with a 44:10 K:BB across 41.1 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column next time out, tentatively scheduled for Friday against the Twins.