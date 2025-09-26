Messick (3-1) took the loss Thursday against the Tigers, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings.

Messick fell victim to the long ball throughout Thursday's outing, surrendering a leadoff homer to Jahmai Jones and another blast two batters later to Wenceel Perez before later giving up yet another solo shot to Riley Greene in the fourth. The barrage was uncharacteristic as the right-hander had allowed just one homer through his first six starts (34.2 innings). Messick has also failed to complete six innings in back-to-back outings after doing so in four of his first five. The loss was a costly one for Cleveland, as it pulled Detroit even with them atop the AL Central. The 24-year-old will finish the regular season with a 2.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 38:6 K:BB across 39.2 innings.