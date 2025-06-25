Guardians' Paul Sewald: Begins rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sewald (shoulder) allowed one hit and struck out one over one scoreless inning for Double-A Akron on Tuesday.
Sewald began a rehab assignment for a right posterior deltoid strain that landed him on the 15-day injured list in late April. MLB.com projects a July return for the right-hander.
