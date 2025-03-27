Sewald earned the save in Thursday's 7-4 extra-inning win over the Royals, striking out one in a perfect 10th inning.

After Kansas City tied the game off Emmanuel Clase in the bottom of the ninth, Sewald successfully preserved a three-run lead in the 10th to earn the save in his first appearance with the Guardians. Sewald, who signed a one-year deal with Cleveland in the offseason, started the 2024 season as the Diamondbacks' closer, though he struggled in the second half before eventually losing the ninth-inning job. While Sewald won't overtake Clase, it looks like the 34-year-old right-hander will be trusted with a high-leverage role.