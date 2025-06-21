Guardians' Paul Sewald: Throws live BP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sewald (shoulder) threw 25 pitches in a live batting practice session Friday, MLB.com reports.
Sewald threw bullpen sessions before Friday's activity, which likely signals a rehab assignment in the offing. He's been out since late April and may require a multiple outings before being activated.
